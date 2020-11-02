Mother appeals for missing Linstead son

A crying mother in Linstead, St. Catherine, has made a public appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of her son, who has been missing since last week Tuesday, October 27.



The missing man is 25-year-old Shaquille Bygrave from Gillette Street in Linstead.



However, he relocated from Linstead about six months ago to live with a friend at Mammee Bay in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. His mother, Evette Nembhard, said she does not know the friend.



She told The Beacon that she last spoke with her son when she telephoned him Tuesday morning.



“He told me that he was gonna get back to me because he is getting a call, and he is going to get back to me when him talk with the person. But him never dweet,” the mother disclosed.



She said she has been informed that a friend, whom she does not know, picked up her son in a motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon and they left for an undisclosed location.



The mother considers it unusual for her son to not contact her for almost a week. She said calls to his phone have been going to voicemail.



“Mi stress and mi a cry and mi a fret; mi nuh know wah happen to him. Him naah tek soh long fi call mi,” the mother further declared.



Bygrave, who was unemployed, is said to be of fair complexion and is about five feet nine inches tall.

