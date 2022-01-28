Jamaica Beacon

Man Wanted For Wounding In Linstead

Jan 28, 2022

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has announced that Shamar O’Connor, otherwise called Zum, is wanted for a case of Wounding With Intent committed at Palm Cross in Treadways, Linstead, St. Catherine.

The incident happened on February 2, 2018.

O’Connor is said to be about six feet tall, and is of medium built and light complexion that appears to be from bleaching of the skin, the JCF said. It added that the wanted man has a “straight face, broad nose, thick lips, big mouth and cornrow hairstyle”.

O’Connor is said to frequent Ocho Rios in St Ann, St Mary, as well as Portmore, Victoria, Treadways and Linstead – all in St. Catherine.

