Man visiting island shot dead in Linstead

A man visiting Jamaica has been shot dead at Victoria district in Linstead, St. Catherine.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the victim is 45-year-old Clayon Kelly, who is a Jamaican native.

He however lived at New Brunswick in New Jersey, United States.

The shooting happened about 8:20PM on Friday, October 30.

The JCF told The Beacon: “Kelly was shot twice in the upper body by a lone gunman.”

Detectives are yet to ascertain a motive for the shooting. However, there are reports that the gunman made a demand and Kelly actively resisted.

Kelly has relatives in Linstead.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.