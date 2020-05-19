Man shot dead in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man has been killed at his home on Commodore Mian Road in Linstead, St. Catherine.



It said the deceased is Samuel Pailer, otherwise called Sam and Sammy Dread.



The incident transpired on Friday, May 15.



The JCF told The Beacon: “About 8PM, residents heard explosions and called the police. When they got there, they saw Pailor lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



The killer escaped.

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.