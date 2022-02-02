Linstead Youth Dies After Crash

A resident of Jericho district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in his hometown.



He is Marvin Dunn, 35.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the accident happened on the Bynloss main road in Linstead about 11:50PM yesterday, but Dunn died in hospital about 1 o’clock this morning.



“He was driving a Toyota Corolla motorcar and he lost control of it and crashed into a structure. No one else was injured and no one else was on the scene,” the JCF added.



Dunn is a past student of Charlemont High School.

