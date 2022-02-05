Linstead | Woman’s Body Found Near Canefield

There is confirmation that the woman found dead in bushes at Cheesefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine, was murdered.



She has been identified as Nicole Sital, a mother of at least five children. She lived in the community where she was found dead.



Her body, which was clad in pink shorts and a blouse, reportedly has stab wounds.



Passers-by found it this morning lying face-down in bushes beside a cane-field.



The police, including crime scene detectives, went to the location.

More updates later.

