LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Woman’s Body Found Near Canefield

Feb 5, 2022
Nicole Sital
Police officers, including crime scene detectives, in the area where the body was found this morning

 

 

There is confirmation that the woman found dead in bushes at Cheesefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine, was murdered.

She has been identified as Nicole Sital, a mother of at least five children. She lived in the community where she was found dead.

Her body, which was clad in pink shorts and a blouse, reportedly has stab wounds.

Passers-by found it this morning lying face-down in bushes beside a cane-field.

The police, including crime scene detectives, went to the location. 

More updates later.

