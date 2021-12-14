Linstead Woman Missing, Last Seen At Funeral Home In Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 39-year-old Kadian Morgan from Victoria district in Linstead, St. Catherine, has been missing since Tuesday, November 23.



She is of dark complexion and stout build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 1AM, Morgan was last seen at a funeral home in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Morgan was last seen wearing a black and white wig and a light blue dress. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Morgan is being asked to contact the Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

