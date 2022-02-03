Linstead | Woman Killed, Husband Battling For Life After Home Invasion In Wakefield Area

The Linstead Police in St. Catherine are probing a gruesome attack that has left a woman dead and her husband hospitalized in serious condition.

The attack happened a few hours before daybreak in the rural community of Buxton Town in Wakefield, not far from Linstead.

The deceased woman is pictured above.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force, which is still carrying out its investigation, has not disclosed a possible motive for the home invasion.

However, area residents said the suspect is a rapist who also attacked another woman last week, leaving her hospitalized.

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe now to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.