Linstead | Two Shot, One Fatally

Two people were shot, one fatally, at York Street in Linstead, St. Catherine, last evening.



It is said that a third person who was at the location was spared by the gunmen.



The deceased is a man known as Ray, who is pictured above. Based on a photo that shows him lying in a pool of blood, it appears he was shot in the head.



That incident happened a day after gunmen murdered a woman and wounded a man at Banbury district, also in Linstead. The deceased woman is 40-year-old Natalie Kelly-Baker.



Editorial Note: Check back later for updates on the latter incident.

