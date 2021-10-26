Jamaica Beacon

LINSTEAD NEWS

Linstead | Two Shot, One Fatally

ByJamaica Beacon

Oct 26, 2021

Two people were shot, one fatally, at York Street in Linstead, St. Catherine, last evening.

It is said that a third person who was at the location was spared by the gunmen.

The deceased is a man known as Ray, who is pictured above. Based on a photo that shows him lying in a pool of blood, it appears he was shot in the head.

That incident happened a day after gunmen murdered a woman and wounded a man at Banbury district, also in Linstead. The deceased woman is 40-year-old Natalie Kelly-Baker.

Editorial Note: Check back later for updates on the latter incident.

