LINSTEAD: Time And Patience Top Boy Eager To Start St. Jago

Kevin Scarlett from Time and Patience Primary School in Linstead, St. Catherine, is raring to commence his academic sojourn at St. Jago High School in the parish in September.



He said St. Jago was his first choice of school partly due to the wide range of extra-curricular activities available there.



“I was very happy when I found out that I was placed at St. Jago High as I am a well-rounded student and I see that school as being one that cultivates well-rounded persons,” Kevin added.



“Entering high school, my plan is to continue working hard at all that I set out to do – which include both academics and sports.”



Kevin, who was Deputy Head Boy at Time and Patience Primary, also participated heavily in sports. He was a member of the school’s track team, and he was house Captain and Captain of the school’s football squad that won its zone in the INSPORTS Football Rally.



Despite his involvement in extra-curricular activities, the 11-year-old did not neglect academics.



He was awarded his first choice of secondary school mainly based on his performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).



He is also his school’s top male student this year in PEP, which was affected by the sudden closure of schools, precipitated by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



“My performance in PEP was influenced by always paying attention in class, reading a little extra, and completing all assignments,” Kevin explained. “I also had the best principal and teachers, and my mother and brother assisted me with what I didn’t understand. I have the most amazing support system.”



Kevin, who is yet to decide on a substantive career path, noted that he is fascinated by law movies, and he wants to own businesses.



His parents – Orinthia Riley and Phillip Scarlett – have reasons to be proud.



The mother told The Beacon that her son performed well on all of his PEP assessments – including Mastery in Numeracy and Literacy.



“I am very proud and elated of the quality of work that he has put out,” she added.



Kevin, in the meantime, is also a past student of the Wallens Pre-School and Learning Centre.

