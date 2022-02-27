Linstead Police Seize Illegal Gun

The Linstead Police in St Catherine seized a double barrel homemade shotgun shortly before noon today, February 27.

It is said that the cops were in the Canal area of Banbury when they saw two young men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The men ran away leaving the weapon behind. The police unsuccessfully went in pursuit of them.

Law enforcers in Linstead have intensified their attempt to curb the area’s fast-rising crime rate. Since the start of the year, eight people have been murdered in the area, with the latest victim being 26-year-old labourer Kevon Grey, alias ‘Babu’, from Banbury district. He was cut down last night during a candle-light vigil in his community.

