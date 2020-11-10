Linstead police charge Kingston man after finding gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of an alleged gunman who was nabbed during a shooting incident in the Charlemont area of Linstead, St. Catherine, on Saturday, October 31.



He is 31-year-old Donald Saunders, otherwise called ‘Baller’, from Tuna Avenue in Harbour View, Kingston 17.



Saunders is charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.



The police are reporting that, about mid-day on October 31, residents told them that suspicious-looking men were in the Charlemont area.



The law-enforcers responded.



When they reached Charlemont, they saw two vehicles – one of which was parked.



The other vehicle – a Toyota motorcar – was driven away speedily when the police approached.



The cops went in pursuit.



Police said the would-be get-away car crashed into a wall at Charlemont High School, adding that men inside fired shots at the law enforcers.



Four men eventually ran from the crashed vehicle. Three of them escaped.



Police said they caught Saunders, after he fell and a gun fell from him.



The weapon turned out to be a Smith and Wesson 9 millimetre pistol, containing six 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition.



The law enforcers said they are still searching for the three men who escaped.

