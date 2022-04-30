Linstead Party Promoter Dies In Highway Crash

Crash victim Sabrena Taffe

The ill-fated car

The entertainment fraternity in Linstead, St Catherine, has been hit by another tragedy.

Sabrena Taffe, also called Brena, a party promoter from Treadways district in Linstead, died in a motor vehicle crash about 4:15AM today, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

It added that the accident, which involved a white Toyota Corolla Axio, happened on the Edward Seaga Highway in the Moneague area of St Ann. It appears the vehicle was heading in the Linstead direction.

The JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit said it is still trying to ascertain more information.

Photographs of the crash scene show the mangled wreck of the car stuck against a concrete median on the highway.

Taffe is also seen on the roadway against the median, lying face-down.

A number of her friends and relatives have been expressing shock and sadness about the tragedy.

Taffe, a graduate of McGrath High School who has a son, was an employee of Grant’s Jerk Centre in Linstead.

She is the second female party promoter from Linstead to have died tragically in recent months. The other, 52-year-old Sheivonne Golden, better known as Karlene, was shot dead at the bar she operated at Time and Patience district in Linstead on February 11.

