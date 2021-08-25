Linstead | Murder charge laid against father, step-mother of 7-year-old

The police are pressing ahead with a case of murder against the father and step-mother of seven-year-old Tiana Russell from New Works district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



The two have been charged with murder, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said. They also are charged with child neglect and cruelty to a child.



They are 39-year-old Rohan Russell and 27-year-old Lorraine Fletcher, who are both in police custody again.



The two surrendered to cops and were slapped with the murder charge after a post mortem found that the cause death is ‘multiple blunt force trauma in a chronically abused child’.



Prior to the post mortem being done, the father and step-mother were arrested and charged with Child Abuse. However, they were offered bail in the sum of $300,000 each in the Linstead Resident Magistrate’s Court on July 7.



According to the JCF, Russell and Fletcher brought Tianna to Linstead Public Hospital shortly after two o’clock on the morning of June 28, 2021.



They claimed that the child complained about having trouble breathing, the JCF added.



Medical personnel pronounced Tianna dead upon arrival at the hospital.



Tianna’s biological mother, Claudia Francis, died four years ago after a period of illness.

