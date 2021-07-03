Linstead motorist among seven arrested for allegedly breaching toll

A man from Linstead in St. Catherine is among seven people arrested by police following complaints from the Toll Authority of Jamaica that some motorists have been evading toll payment at the toll plazas.



They do so by tail-gating legitimate toll users going through the toll booths.



The man from Banbury district in Linstead is Oswayne Johnson. He is accused of breaching the toll on 14 occasions in May this year.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in a press release, said six other persons were arrested, but it did not state the addresses of some.

THEY ARE:

Aquean Campbell from Lemon Close in Lime Tree, St. Catherine. He was arrested on six counts of breaching the toll.

Zidane Barnes from Westmeade in St. Catherine was arrested on one count of breaching the toll.

Jerome Brown was charged with breaching the toll two times.

Jermaine Livingston was charged with four counts of breaching the toll.

Roger Johnson.

David Lumen was arrested and taken to court where he was fined $5,000 or 10 days in prison for having breached the toll five times.

The men who are yet to be sentenced are scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 6.



The JCF said another 25 toll evaders have since visited the toll and paid over approximately $54,000 to the Toll Authority after hearing about the operations being done to apprehend evaders.

Investigations are ongoing.

