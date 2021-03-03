Linstead | Mother, daughter missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for a mother and her daughter from Hope View Avenue in Linstead, St. Catherine.

They are 14-year-old Allison Laing and two-month-old Akeceya Kerr.

They have been missing since Sunday, February 28.

The JCF said Allison is of dark complexion and medium build, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

The baby is of brown complexion and slim build.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 2PM, Allison and Akeceya were last seen at home. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Allison and her daughter should contact Linstead Police at (876) 985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We also do special coverage of funerals, weddings, birthday parties, book launch, music album launch, anniversaries, businesses, and general accomplishments. For more information, contact The Beacon at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.