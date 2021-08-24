Linstead | Man shot dead, gun recovered during lock-down

A man was shot dead and an illegal gun recovered Sunday night (August 22) at Russell Pen district in Linstead, St. Catherine, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.



The deceased is 34-year-old Oniel Thompson, otherwise called ‘Pearly Boy’, from Russell Pen.



He sold goods at Linstead Market.



The JCF told The Beacon that the shooting was done by a licensed firearm holder.



It added: “Thompson visited a yard in the Russell Pen area where he allegedly started throwing slurs and profanity at persons in the yard. He was told to leave, and apparently he didn’t take that lightly.”



The JCF stated that Thompson left the location, and returned with a gun about 10 minutes later.



It further said: “Thompson allegedly continued to make a scene in front of the house at Russell Pen. When he was told to leave again, he allegedly pulled a firearm. The licensed firearm holder drew his firearm and opened fire, hitting Thompson three times. The police were summoned and the scene processed, and Thompson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



It is said that Thompson was gambling when the dispute started.



A photo of his body shows him attired in blue shorts and a white T-Shirt. He also wore a knapsack.



The body is shown lying on the back, and the head in a pool of blood.



In the photo, a gun is also shown on the ground beside Thompson’s right hand.

He was cut down during the island-wide lockdown announced to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thompson is at least the second alleged criminal killed in recent months by a licensed firearm holder in Linstead. On February 7, another licensed firearm holder shot and killed 22-year-old Shadave Ferron during an alleged home invasion at Victoria district, Linstead.

