Linstead | Man Shot Dead A Day After Being Released From Jail

A young man was gunned down today at Trinity district in Linstead, St. Catherine.

Details of the incident are sketchy at this time. Area residents said the victim is known as “Ole Left” and was a community footballer. He is pictured above.

Commanding officer for St. Catherine North Police Division which includes Linstead, Superintendent Howard Chambers, said the man killed was released from police custody yesterday.

“The murder [victim] today is really a man that was charged for robbery with aggravation. He was in custody and he got bail yesterday. Today, he was murdered,” Superintendent Chambers said. “We are still trying to gather as much information to put the pieces together to find out what is the root cause of this.”

There has been an upsurge in violence in the Trinity area of Linstead. The murder today is the second one recorded there within weeks.

On December 18, gunmen shot and killed Nicola Brown, otherwise called Nicky, outside her business establishment in the community.

