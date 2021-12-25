Linstead | Man Shot By Cops In Hospital Under Police Guard

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is claiming that there was a confrontation between its officers and the male civilian who was shot and wounded by cops last night in the town of Linstead, St. Catherine.



They added that the officers intervened after the man who ended up being shot “allegedly attacked another man with a machete during ‘Grand Market’ festivities”.



The injured man remains in hospital under police guard, the JCF added.



He was taken to hospital immediately after the incident happened.



His medical condition is not yet clear to The Beacon.



A number of police officers and soldiers were later seen in the area where the shooting took place.



Meanwhile, the sound of about four gunshots some time after 10PM sent people scampering in different directions.



Thousands had descend on Linstead town to observe Grant Market – the biggest shopping day of the year.

