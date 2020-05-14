Linstead man killed in Kingston to be brought home for burial

A family in the Linstead area of St. Catherine has commenced funeral arrangements for a loved-one shot dead in Kingston.



The deceased is 32-year-old Oral Lee, otherwise called Creeno and Budoodot, who is said to be from Orangefield in the Linstead area.



He however lived at Kidd Lane in Kingston 13 at the time of his demise, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).



It further explained: “Reports from the Hunt Bay Police are that, about 10:35PM, residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them. On their arrival, Lee was seen lying on the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Police are still trying to apprehend the killer(s).



In the meantime, Lee will be brought back to St. Catherine for burial.

