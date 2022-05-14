Linstead | Man Killed Hours After Sister

A brother of the woman slain yesterday at Linstead in St Catherine has been found dead with gunshot wounds. He is known as Neil.

He was cut down hours after his sister in the vicinity of Sinclair’s Bargain Centre near Linstead Police Station.

Neil has become at least the 12th person murdered in Linstead police area since the year started.

His father and one of his brothers were also slain in separate incident years ago.

More info later.

