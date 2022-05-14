Linstead | Man Escapes, Leaving Four Guns And ‘Police’ Cap Behind

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that four guns and 89 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized today (May 13) at Commodore district in Linstead, St Catherine.

The find included two high-powered weapons.

They are an M16 rifle along with two magazines containing 17 rounds, and a 12-gauge shotgun along with five cartridges containing 28 rounds, the JCF disclosed.

It added that the other two weapons are semi-automatic pistols, which were found with 44 rounds of ammunition.

Head of the St Catherine North Police, Senior Superintended Howard Chambers, stated that, shortly after midday, a joint police-military team was on patrol in Commodore district when a man was seen acting in what he described as a suspicious manner.

“The team tried to accost this man, who ran off with a large duffle bag. As soon as the team was near to him, he dropped the bag and ran. We called in additional support to help canvas the area and help search for this man, but efforts were futile. However, upon searching the bag, we found four firearms…plus a blue baseball cap marked ‘police’,” Senior Superintended Chambers added.

He vowed that the police will not relent in their efforts to bring normalcy into the division.

The senior crime fighter also stated that the police have increased their presence in the Linstead sub-division.

“These include increased patrols and targeted raids,” he noted while urging law-abiding citizens to continue to cooperate with the police.

“Whenever you see any strange persons operating in your community, call the police let us check them out,” Senior Superintended Chambers advised.

He said the police will not stop until criminal elements that operate in the sub-division are put behind bars.

At least 11 people have been murdered in the Linstead sub-division since the start of the year. The latest murder took place a few hours before the four guns were found.

