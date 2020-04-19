Linstead Man Charged With Murder in Portmore

A resident of Linstead in St. Catherine has been charged for the stabbing death of 26-year-old Andrew Davis, otherwise called ‘Yankee’, from Old Braeton in the parish.



The accused is 25-year-old construction worker Orain Douglas, otherwise called ‘Dae Dae’, from Deeside Land in Linstead.



The crime was committed on Wednesday, October 30, 2018.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Portmore Police are that, about 11:05AM, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them.



“On their arrival, Davis was seen lying on the ground in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” added the JCF.



Douglas was apprehended on April 8 and charged on Saturday (April 18) following a question and answer session.



His court date is being finalized.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.