Linstead Firearm Holder Among Two Charged For Stolen Motor Vehicle

The police have charged a licensed firearm holder and a farmer from the Linsted area of St. Catherine after they allegedly were caught in a stolen motor vehicle in Linstead on the afternoon of September 10.

They are 39-year-old licensed firearm holder and businessman Dave Allen from Bynloss district, and 50-year-old farmer Kenneth Gordon from Orangefield – both in the Linstead area.

They are charged with Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle and Larceny of Motor Vehicle, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

It is alleged that the owner of a 2014 Toyota Probox left it at Sagicor Parking Lot in Spanish Town in the early afternoon on September 10.

He later realized that the vehicle was missing, and so he alerted the police.

It is understood that the vehicle was captured via Jamaica Eye video, tracked, and intercepted at the stop light in the Time and Patience area of Linstead.

“About 4PM, a team from the Linstead Police Station that was on patrol saw the vehicle, and realized that it was the same one that was reported stolen. They pulled the occupants over, checked, and realized that Allen had a firearm,” the JCF further said.

The duo is booked to appear in court on Friday, September 24.

