Linstead Cops Identify Gunshot Victim; His Mother Was Slain Years Ago

Police on patrol in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the man shot dead on Fletcher’s Avenue beside Linstead Market in St Catherine on February 18 has been identified as 35-year-old Andy McFarlene from Kingston.



Two persons of interest have been taken into custody for questioning in relation to the incident.



Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 8:30PM, law enforcers responded to an explosion. Upon their arrival at Fletcher’s Avenue, they saw McFarlene with gunshot wounds. The police took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Highly placed sources said McFarlene is originally from Linstead, but he fled the area years ago as gun violence erupted in Linstead among a group of childhood friends – including him.



The group of young men grew up together, but eventually turned on each other due to a fallout.

Sources said the first known killing among the former friends was that of 28-year-old Delvin Dunn, a reputed don, who was shot dead on November 18, 2017.



Two days later, some young men went to McFarlane’s home in search of him. They reportedly saw his mother, asked her for him, and then killed her execution style.

McFarlane fled Linstead.

However, the gun-clash continued and reportedly claimed a number of lives.

One of the persons killed allegedly as part of the reprisals was a Transport Authority employee, Millicent Fisher, better known as ‘Miss Milly’. She was the mother of the slain Dunn brothers, who were mentioned earlier.

McFarlane, at one point, was suspected to be involved in at least one of the killings. It is said that he was taken into custody in Kingston and questioned, but he was released without charge.

Amid the bloodshed, McFarlane steered clear of Linstead for years, but started going back there recently up to the time of his death.

In the meantime, the gun clash among the former friends sent several of their families fleeing Linstead in fear.

