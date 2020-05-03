Linstead cops charge 2 alleged gunmen

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in Linstead, St. Catherine, have charged two men with Robbery With Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm.



Police allegedly caught them after a robbery at Rosemount district in Linstead on Wednesday, April 15.



They are 29-year-old bar operator Brian Deans, and 36-year-old mason Oniel Aughle, both from Deeside in Linstead.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 2:15PM, four men travelling in a Mitsubishi Attrage motorcar who were armed with guns held up and robbed a man of his motor car.



“A team of police officers, who saw what happened, went in pursuit of the men and intercepted the vehicle. Dean and Aughle were found inside the vehicle and were arrested and later charged. Their court dates will be announced at a later date,” the JCF added.

