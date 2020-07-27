Linstead child vendor does early back-to-school shopping

Oshane Ellis, who sells food items on a handcart to fund his schooling, has fewer reasons to worry as the new school year approaches.



The latest assistance he received is from a Jamaican living in the United States, Dr. Rupert Green, along with few persons who donated so far via the GoFundMe account that has been established.



The 16-year-old student of McGrath High School in Linstead, St. Catherine, was amazed last week Friday, July 24, when he received the funds – with the blessings of his guardian.



He immediately left his handcart in the care of a friend and went shopping in his hometown.



Oshane bought a wide range of back-to-school items, including shoes, khaki uniforms, books, knapsack bag, stationery, and hygiene products.



He expressed gratitude to the donors, including Dr. Green, who also recently made a relatively large donation to young farmer Jermaine Black – also from Linstead.



Meanwhile, Oshane lives with his maternal grandmother, Yvonne Briscoe. His mother died of an illness in 2018, leaving three young children. The other children are Oshane’s sister who is entering Grade 7 at Charlemont High School, and his brother who is entering Grade 6 at Rosemount Primary School.



The grandmother said she is grateful for the help she has received since The Beacon previously published Oshane’s life story – which can be read here.



She said she got assistance from a few persons, including a representative of the Office of The Children’s Advocate, as well as Dixon’s Drug Store in Linstead.



The grandmother said representatives of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) visited her home promising to build a chicken coop for Osahne, who had stated that he wants to raise chickens and to become a businessman.



The grandmother, who is unemployed, further stated that persons have promised to cover Oshane’s tuition, but she has lost contact with them.

