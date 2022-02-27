Linstead | Another Resident Shot Dead

Despite intensified effort by the security forces in the Linstead police area of St Catherine, the murder rate there went a notch higher last evening (February 26) when a man was shot and killed at a candlelight vigil.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said the deceased is 26-year-old labourer Kevon Grey, alias ‘Babu’, from Banbury district in Linstead.



His life was snuffed out in his community.



The JCF explained: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 9:30PM, Grey was at a candlelight [vigil] sitting on a wall when residents heard explosions and summoned them. On their arrival, they saw the body of Grey with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.”



Grey is at least the eighth person slain in the Linstead police area since the year started.



On February 18, a gunman shot and killed 35-year-old Andy McFarlene on Fletcher’s Avenue, beside Linstead Market.



On February 11, fifty-two-year-old businesswoman Sheivonne Golden, alias Karlene, was shot dead at Time and Patience district.



On February 9, gunman shot and killed 31-year-old labourer Ryan Edwards, also called Puddy, from Commodore district. The incident happened along Grove Road.



On February 5, civilians found the body of Nicole Sital in bushes in her Cheesefield community. She had stab wounds.



On February 3, sixty-three-year-old Murdeline Sullivan was chopped to death at her home at Buxton Town in Wakefield.



On January 12, twenty-seven-year-old Oshane Harper, better known as Lance, was shot dead in a section of Linstead known as Burton.



On January 6, a gunman shot and killed 27-year-old Denton Hamilton, better known as One Left, at a beauty salon on Fourth Street in the Trinity area of Linstead. Hamilton was killed a day after being released from jail, where he was held for alleged robbery with aggravation.

