Linstead | Alleged gunman killed during home invasion

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man, who is yet to be identified by cops, was shot dead about 12:30AM yesterday at Victoria district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He was killed when he, along with a gunman, invaded the premises of a licensed firearm holder, the JCF added.



It told The Beacon: “Reports are that a licensed firearm holder was attacked by two gunmen at his home. It is alleged that a tussle ensued between all three of them during which one of the gunmen was shot and killed. The other gunman escaped. Investigations are ongoing.”



The JCF added that the deceased is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 5 feet eight inches. He was wearing a long-sleeved navy-blue shirt when he was killed.

