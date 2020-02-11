Man shot dead in Linstead

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that a man was shot and killed in the Wakefield area of Linstead, St. Catherine, last evening, February 10.



The deceased is 44-year-old Neville Thomas.



According to the JCF, residents alerted its officers after hearing explosions about 7:35PM at Lady Bird Lane in Wakefield.



When the cops arrived, they found Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest, the JCF further told The Beacon.



Photos of the crime scene show Thomas, attired in blue shirt and black pants with white stripe, lying on his back on the ground.

