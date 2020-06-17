It Wasn’t Us – JCF clarifies that its officers are not the ones in video destroying goods

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has issued a public clarification that its police officers are not the ones shown in a viral video destroying a handcart and goods yesterday in Linstead, St. Catherine.



It said the Municipal police are the ones shown in the video. Those officers are employed to the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation.



The JCF notice reads: “The JCF wishes to clarify that a video being circulated on social media showing Municipal police in an altercation with a vendor are not members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Both administrative and operational responsibility of these agents resides with the municipality.”



Vendors, in the meantime, told The Beacon that the Municipal police were accompanied by members of the JCF during the operation in Linstead yesterday. They added that the JCF members provided security for the Municipal police and took no action when the handcarts were being destroyed.



The St. Catherine Municipal Corporation, in the meantime, said it has requested a report on the incident, adding that the affected vendors should contact Norman Scott, who is Chairman of the Corporation.



Scott told The Beacon that, although he is awaiting a report from his officers, it is generally unusual and unbecoming of the Municipal police to demolish handcarts and destroy goods.

