High Alert | Linstead child missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Wynova Mumby from Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St. Catherine.



She has been missing since Wednesday, April 22.



She is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that Wynova was last seen at home wearing a blouse and shorts. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wynova should contact the Linstead Police at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.