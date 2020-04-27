Glengoffe, Linstead areas to benefit from more trucking of water

The National Water Commission (NWC) said it has ramped up its water trucking activities in the parish of St. Catherine due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC, Andrew Canon, said the move is critical to containing further spread of the virus in the parish.



“Given what is happening in St. Catherine, we pay special attention to communities there, which are under a lock-down because the parish is said to be a flashpoint for the spread of the virus. We have been doing a lot of trucking in [these] communities because of the situation there,” he explained.



The NWC stated that the St. Catherine communities where water is being trucked include Glengoffe, Old Mount Diablo, Riversdale, York Street, Tryall Heights and Treadways.



St. Catherine has been on lock-down since April 15.



Jamaica so far has 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 178 are linked to Alorica call centre in St. Catherine where there is an outbreak of the virus.



Canon told the state-owned Jamaica Information Service that a decrease in rainfall has affected the NWC’s source systems, which are not being replenished regularly, resulting in increased demand for trucked water.



He stated that, although the NWC is focusing its water trucking activities within the affected parish, it remains committed to providing service to its other valued customers who are experiencing water restrictions.



“What we try to do is to truck water as best as we can to areas that don’t have the service. We will come and do an assessment of the infrastructure. However, our customers have to be treated on a case-by-case basis,” he noted.



Trucked water requests can be made at 888-CALL-NWC (888-225-5692). Persons can also call (876) 929-3540- 3.

