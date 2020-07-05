Four-year-old girl saves mother from house fire in Linstead

By Horace Mills, Journalist

A four-year-old girl is on the receiving end of praises this morning after saving her mother during a fire that destroyed a two-bedroom house in the Grove Road area of Linstead, St. Catherine.

The mother, in turn, saved her daughter.



The child, Merissa Marshall, was at home with her mother Felicia Marshall when the fire started after nightfall last evening, July 4.



The mother told The Beacon that she had fallen asleep, adding that her daughter woke her up.



“I was sleeping and I heard a voice said, ‘Mommy! Mommy! Wake up! Mi jus wake up and there was pure smoke,” she explained.



The mother said she only had time to escape the inferno with her daughter.



“Mi couldn’t tek up anything more – clothes or anything. Mi jus tek up mi daughter and run out,” she said. “If my daughter never wake mi up, probably mi would be on the other side today.”



In the meantime, the child’s father, Courtney ‘Shorty’ Marshall, said he was not at home when the fire started, but he is elated that his family is alive.



He further told The Beacon that he lost everything else, including furniture.



“We have lost everything – clothes, my ID, our birth certificates, my passport and every clothes. We now have just one suit on our backs. My baby doesn’t have any shoes; my wife doesn’t have any shoes; we are totally out,” he added.



The father said fire personnel have informed him that the blaze seemingly resulted from electrical problems.



When The Beacon contacted the Linstead Fire Station, an employee confirmed that a fire destroyed a house, and that fire personnel were alerted about the incident at 8:43PM. However, he said further information is not available at this time because the officer who was in charge of the operation was not at work.

