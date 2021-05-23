Exclusive | Taximan disappears in Linstead – his car found abandoned

A family is in shock following the disappearance of a 51-year-old loved one, David Francis, who operates a taxi between Guy’s Hill and Linstead town in St. Catherine.



He went missing under highly dubious circumstances on Friday, May 21.



The silver Probox taxi, which Francis operates on someone’s behalf, was found abandoned beneath a tarpaulin in Banbury the following day, May 22.



“Everybody is in shock,” a tearful relative of the missing man told The Beacon.



Francis is of slim build and dark complexion, and is also about five feet six inches tall.



He is originally from Bog Walk in St. Catherine.



But he lives at Guy’s Hill with his girlfriend, and often stays with one of his church brother’s relatives at Banbury in Linstead.



Reports are that Francis was last seen in Guy’s Hill about 6PM on Friday.



Nearly four hours later, the taxi that Francis usually drives reportedly pulled up outside the house where he stays in Banbury.



It is alleged that someone inside the house saw the car outside and went for a key to open the grille for Francis to enter the building.



Reports are that, when the person inside the house returned to open the grille, Francis was nowhere in sight, and the car was driven away.



The person at the house became concerned and yesterday brought the matter to the attention of Francis’ relatives.



Relatives of the missing man later made a report to Linstead Police Station.



One of them told The Beacon: “The police recovered the car; they found his (Francis) hat. His watch seemed to be torn off his hand. The pole on the car was broken. It is said that the car was muddy as if there was some kind of tussle or struggle. They just don’t see him (Francis). I think the police have one person in custody so far, and there is somebody else they are looking for.”



Further reports are that, when the girlfriend of the missing man was contacted, she stated that Francis did not come to the house where she lives in Guy’s Hill on Friday night.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Francis should contact the Linstead Police Station at 876-985-2285, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

