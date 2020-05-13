COVID NUMBERS – Linstead tops national list; Bog Walk, Ewarton, Point Hill, Old Harbour included

Linstead in St. Catherine is the community that so far has the highest number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the island.



Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jacqueline Bisasor-McKenzie, disclosed the communities today during a meeting of the parliament’s Special Select Committee on COVID-19.



She said most of the confirmed cases are in St. Catherine communities.



The only community in the top 11 that is located outside St. Catherine is Constant Spring, which has 11 confirmed cases and is located in St. Andrew.



Here is a breakdown of the 11 communities with most confirmed cases:



Linstead – 35 cases

Old Harbour – 34 cases

Greater Portmore – 22 cases

Waterford – 19 cases

Ensom – 17 cases

Ewarton – 15 cases

Bog Walk – 11 cases

Constant Spring – 11

Greendale – 10 cases

Gregory Park – 10 cases

Independence City – 10 cases



Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie further said: “St. Catherine has the communities that feature at the top of the table; most of the St. Catherine communities are where we have the highest load of cases.”



She indicated that the bulk of the St. Catherine cases are linked to Alorica call centre where there was an outbreak of COVID-19.



Some other notable St. Catherine communities, which did not feature in the top 11, are:



Passage Fort – 9 cases

Bridgeport – 9 cases

Spanish Town Central – 8 cases

Naggo Head – 8 cases

St. John’s East – 7 cases

Braeton – 7 cases

Point Hill – 5 cases

Kitson Town – 5 cases

Willowdeen – 4 cases

Old Harbour Road – 4 cases



Up to the time Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie was making the disclosures, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island was 502.



St. Catherine was still the parish with the largest number of confirmed cases (293), followed by Kingston and St. Andrew (107), and Clarendon with 35 cases.

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.