Burial Now In Sight For Linstead Youth Murdered 3 Years Ago

A young man who was shot dead at Linstead in St Catherine three years ago is yet to be buried.



He is Terrence Gayle, pictured above, from Bynloss district in Linstead.



It’s understood that, in December 2018, a car picked up Gayle at his home. Gunshots were heard shortly afterwards and Gayle’s body was found. One of his male friends also reportedly was shot and wounded in the incident.



Francisco Wilson, a brother of the deceased, said his family has been unable to cover the costs associated with his brother’s burial.



His brother’s father is dead. And his mother, now in her 70s, is struggling with a broken leg she sustained from being hit by a motor vehicle after the death of her son.



The Beacon has been informed that one of Gayle’s foster relatives usually make payment in small installments to Roberts Funeral Home, but things stalled since she also died.



When contacted, Telbert Roberts said his funeral home is willing to bury Gayle, but he noted that the family has to give him written permission to do so. The family apparently has not maintained contact with the funeral home.

