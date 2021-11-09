3 Linstead Schools Starting daCosta Cup Clashes on Saturday, Nov 13

The three secondary schools from the Linstead area of St. Catherine that will participate in this year’s modified version of the daCosta Cup football competition will start their hunt for top spots in Zone H on Saturday, November 13.



Two of them – Charlemont High and Dinthill Technical – will play in different encounters at Drax Hall Sports Complex in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



In the first match at that venue, Charlemont will square off with Ocho Rios High at 1:15PM. The second match, which is slated to begin at 3:30PM, will see Dinthill Technical clashing with York Castle High out of St. Ann.



Dinthill was the beaten finalist in 2019 when the competition was last hosted. None was held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The other Linstead-based squad in Zone H, McGrath High, will be in action at 3:30PM on Saturday when they take on Brown’s Town High out of St. Ann at Dinthill Technical field.



The other school in Zone H is St. Mary High.



The Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) last month announced that the Government has approved its application for the staging of schoolboy football this season.



The later-than-usual start of the competition will result in it running into the new year.



ISSA further explained: “For the first time in recent memory, the season will be divided into two segments with the Preliminary Rounds and Quarter Finals slated to be completed before the Christmas Break, and the Knock Out stages when school resumes in January.”



It also said 53 schools are slated to participate in the daCosta Cup, and there could be different first round groups from the traditional ones.



The daCosta Cup has only eight zones this time round with schools playing in geographical groups in the first round to avoid too much travelling, ISSA said.



It added that games will be played at a restricted number of venues, as there will not be home and away as was the norm with double and triple headers being played on each game day.



ISSA said, as part of its proposal to the government, there will be strict new rules – including no spectators – at least for the first round.



“It is mandatory that all players and officials wishing to participate take at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the competition. Failure to comply automatically renders the individual ineligible,” ISSA declared.

