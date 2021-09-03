Miss Mamma Butchered near Kellits

A 55-year-old woman from Fort George district in St. Ann – not far from Kellits in Clarendon, has been found butchered at her home.



Her name is Oakley Atkinson-Pryce, better known as ‘Miss Mamma’, who is pictured below.



Her nude body was found in a pool of blood on the floor of her house some time after 7 o’clock this evening. At publication time, police were still on the scene.



It appears Miss Mamma was trying to flee from her attacker, but could not escape because the front grille at the house was locked.



It also appears the attacker entered the building through a back door.



Miss Mamma, who is being described as an upstanding Christian member of the rural community, lived with her son, but he is said to be abroad on the government’s farm work programme.



Miss Mamma does not have any next-door neighbour.



Residents of Fort George have expressed shock, saying their community is usually peaceful.



So far this year, Miss Mamma is at least the third woman slaughtered in the general area covering McNie, Rhoden Hall, and now Fort George.

In the incident at McNie in St. Ann, aspiring artiste Patricia Green, otherwise called ‘Samantha’ and DBritish, was stabbed and her throat slashed on March 18. Her daughter’s father, Nicholas Paisley, has been charged in relation to the murder.



Regarding the incident that happened at Rhoden Hall in Clarendon, 21-year-old Tashika McKay was found with her throat slashed on June 20. Police said her 20-year-old boyfriend, Markland Hayles, committed suicide in custody after confessing to the murder.

