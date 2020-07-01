KELLITS: Top Girl Gets Top Treatment

Jenae Johnson, who served as Head Girl at kellits Primary School in Clarendon up to yesterday, is no ordinary academic achiever.



That fact weighed heavily on her family’s decision to make her graduation extra special, notwithstanding the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The highly contagious virus forced schools in several countries to close, and to cancel their traditional graduation ceremonies. Kellits Primary is among those that resorted to a drive-through format.



The drive-through, which took place in the vicinity of Kellits Post Office yesterday, June 30, involved several motorcars.



However, the main eye-catcher was a white limousine, which transported Jenae and two of her graduating relatives, courtesy of their family overseas.



The vehicle caught the attention of many people as it snailed down Main Street in the small farming town. Some watched; others captured the spectacle on camera.



There was more to come.



The limousine eventually stopped in front the Juici Beef outlet on Main Street, where the driver literally rolled out the red carpet.



As the three graduating relatives exited the limo, they were handed wine glasses, into which non-alcoholic champagne was poured.



A few other graduates joined the celebration.



Although there was no sign of mask-wearing or social distancing in the small group, the joy among the students was palpable.



Jenae’s mother, Kerrissa Douglas Foreman, said the limousine service was not an over-spend. “She deserves it. We know all of this was going to come, and so we were all prepared for it,” she told The Beacon.



Jenae is pleased with her performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which resulted in her being placed at her first choice – St. Hilda’s Diocesan High School in St. Ann. In fact, she is the top-performing female student at Kellits Primary, which had 104 students sitting PEP.



“I am very happy with my performance. I don’t know what I want to become in life, but I want to become something good,” said Jenae, who received a relatively large trophy, as well as a voucher valued at $30,000 from GO Gas.



She attributed her superb academic performance to hard work, guidance from her teachers, and strong family support.



“My family is always there for me. If I go down, they always carry me back up and they are always there. My teachers also are always pushing me because they know I can do it.”



Jenae, who said she enjoyed being Head Girl although the role at times was challenging, offered this advice to all graduates: “Keep your head focused and don’t follow friends.”



Her mother, Kerrissa, told The Beacon that she is not surprised that Jenae mastered PEP.



“I am feeling overwhelmed; I am very proud of my daughter. I knew she could do this, because she has been doing this from basic school. She doesn’t study a lot, but she is always keeping up her grades. She is always determined. If she gets 80 percent in her test, she is never content with that. She is very jovial; she gets along with people; she is easy-going,” the mother added.



She noted that her daughter’s relatives – including father Dawian Johnson, are always supportive of Jenae’s quest for excellence.

