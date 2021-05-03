Kellits man charged after car stolen in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged an auto-body repair man from Kellits district in Clarendon following an incident that happened along Burke Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Monday, April 6, 2021.



He is 53-year-old Delroy Duncan.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 10:45AM, the complainant reported that he locked up his motor vehicle and, upon his return, he discovered that the vehicle was missing.



“On Tuesday, April 27, the police recovered the complainant’s car at an auto-body repair shop owned and operated by Duncan. Duncan was subsequently charged for Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property after a question and answer interview,” the JCF added.



It noted that a date is being finalized for Duncan to appear in court.

