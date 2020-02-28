KELLITS: Cop slapped with murder charge granted $2M bail

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has confirmed a report by The Beacon yesterday that a police officer has been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Princeton Johnson, also known as Benji, who is pictured above.

The officer, Ricardo Porter, has been charged with Murder.

He was serving at Croft’s Hill Police Station in Clarendon at the time the incident unfolded at Kellits town in the parish a few hours after nightfall on June 22 last year.

The officer was brought before the May Pen Parish Court yesterday, February 27, shortly after being arrested and charged, said Denyelle Anderson, Public Relations Officer at INDECOM.

She added that Porter was offered $2 million bail with surety and reporting conditions, and is to return to court on March 30. He is also to surrender his travel documents.

Johnson, in the meantime, was found with a toy gun in his waistband after being shot dead.

Alleged eyewitnesses however claimed that Johnson did not pose any threat to the cop, adding that he was killed in cold blood.

On the day of the funeral, pall bearers created a spectacle in the busy Kellits town – carrying Johnson’s casket to the exact location where the youngster drew his last breath.

