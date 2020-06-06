Kellits businessman denies claims he sexually abused niece

A well-known young man who operates a business in Kellits town, Clarendon, is denying widely circulated claims that he repeatedly sexually abused one of his nieces when she was a child.



The niece, who is now an adult living in the United States, made the allegation in a video posted this week on social media.



While pointing at a photograph of the uncle, she, in the video, claims: “He raped me many times when I was a kid. It started when I was 10 years old and I just came to Jamaica from Antigua and decided that I wanted to live with my father – his brother… He was in his last year in high school.”



The niece added that she has been struggling psychologically with the situation. “I have literal nightmares. Two nights ago, I dreamt about it. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about me as a kid – how he robbed me of my innocence and my peace of mind – everything. He gets to go on and live his life like nothing ever happened – all the support of family and everything protecting him.”



The matter was never reported to the police.



“I was protecting him by not saying anything, but this is my truth; I am not lying,” the niece added.



In the meantime, the businessman told The Beacon that he is embarrassed.



“I’m deeply saddened and embarrassed by the situation at hand. The accusations are beyond outrageous and rather disgusting from my standpoint. I would never do the things I’m being accused of to anyone. Rape is a rather brutal and selfish act, which I believe anyone guilty of such should be punished to the full extent of the law. I’m not sure what the individual wishes to achieve by trying to demean my character whilst destroying my reputation, but I am innocent and I believe this too shall pass.”

