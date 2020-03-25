CLARENDON | MP denies claim new virus now in his constituency



Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Horace Dalley said no one in his constituency so far tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Rumors have been swirling on social media and elsewhere that persons in the constituency have the highly contagious disease.



Dalley, in an interview with The Beacon this afternoon, noted that he is privy to the latest reports regarding victims, considering that he is a member of the Special Select Committee of Parliament appointed to oversee Jamaica’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



“Nobody in Northern Clarendon has tested positive for COVID-19 up to today,” the former health minister declared. His constituency include places such as Kellits, Aenon Town, and Croft’s Hill.



The government, in the meantime, previously announced that a man and a woman from Clarendon parish tested positive for the virus.



The man, who is a 79-year-old resident of Cornpiece in the Hayes area, died of the virus after travelling from the United States. He previously had diabetes and hypertension.



The government did not disclose the community where the female victim is from. However, it reported that the woman is a 61-year-old who has a travel history that include New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

