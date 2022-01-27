Jamaica Beacon

JOB VACANCY: Chef and delivery man wanted in Linstead

ByJamaica Beacon

Jan 27, 2022
VACANT POST: Chef as well as delivery man with his own bike
 
BUSINESS: Becky’s Original Restaurant
 
LOCATION: Interested persons can visit the restaurant located upstairs Happy Mart Plaza, near the bridge in Vanity Fair, Linstead, St. Catherine.
 
PHONE NUMBER: 876-450-1843
 
NOTE: The Jamaica Beacon does not accept liability for any action of lack of action regarding the job vacancy advertised.

