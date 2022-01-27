JOB VACANCY: Chef and delivery man wanted in Linstead

VACANT POST: Chef as well as delivery man with his own bike VACANT POST: Chef as well as delivery man with his own bike

BUSINESS: Becky’s Original Restaurant

LOCATION: Interested persons can visit the restaurant located upstairs Happy Mart Plaza, near the bridge in Vanity Fair, Linstead, St. Catherine.

PHONE NUMBER: 876-450-1843

NOTE: The Jamaica Beacon does not accept liability for any action of lack of action regarding the job vacancy advertised.

