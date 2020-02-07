UK man dies in Guy’s Hill

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 43-year-old Kevin Gordon from the United Kingdom died of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Guy’s Hill main road in St. Catherine yesterday, February 6.



It explained: “Reports from the Guy’s Hill Police are that, about 2:35PM, Gordon was driving when he allegedly lost control of his grey Toyota Mark X and crashed into a utility pole.”



Gordon was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Investigations are ongoing, the JCF further said.



Meanwhile, a video of the crash scene shows area residents frantically trying to remove Gordon from the vehicle. The person videotaping the effort was also told to stop doing so.

