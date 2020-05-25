Guy’s Hill man reportedly commits suicide after woman is chopped

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man is suspected to have committed suicide in the Guy’s Hill area of St. Catherine after he allegedly chopped a woman.



The deceased is 51-year-old Raymond Kelly from Tavern Hill district in Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine.



The JCF, through its Corporate Communications Unit, told The Beacon: “Kelly was found hanging from a mango tree by a piece of rope in Simmonds Valley, Guy’s Hill. The body was seen about 11:30 this morning by neighbours.”



The JCF added that Kelly and the woman were in an altercation in the woman’s Simmonds Valley community, where he allegedly used a machete to chop her before fleeing the scene.



He later was found hanging.



The woman remains hospitalized in stable condition.

