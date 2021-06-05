Guy’s Hill | Farmer killed in two-vehicle crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a farmer died in a two-vehicle crash at Devil’s Race Course in the Guy’s Hill area of St. Catherine this morning, June 5.



The deceased is 55-year-old Alfred Lawrence from Bonnet district – also in the Guy’s Hill area.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Guy’s Hill Police are that, about 7:45AM, Lawrence was driving his Wassy motorcycle along the roadway towards Guys Hill when the motorcycle collided with a Toyota Probox taxi. Lawrence, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



The JCF, which noted that the Guy’s Hill Police are still investigating, said the taxi driver and one of the car passengers also complained of injuries. They have sought medical attention, the JCF added.



In the meantime, photos and video seen by The Beacon, show Lawrence’s seemingly lifeless body lying on its back on the roadway, which is littered with splinters.



“He (Lawrence) got two head hit, from the windscreen to the ground,” one person commented. “He was on the wrong side of the road, so he collided with a taxi that runs from Guy’s Hill to Linstead.”



The front of the car and the bike have been damaged.

