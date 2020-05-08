Guy’s Hill Cops Kill Suspected Car Thief

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an unidentified man was shot and killed during a confrontation with police at Water Level district in St. Catherine on Wednesday, May 6.

It said: “The members of the Guys Hill Police, while intercepting a stolen vehicle in the Water Level district, were fired upon by armed men in the vehicle.

“The officers took evasive action and returned fire. After the gunfire subsided, two of the three men escaped and the third was discovered in nearby bushes with gunshot wounds,” added the JCF.

It said the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), as well as the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

We also do obituaries and classified ads. WhatsApp or call us (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.