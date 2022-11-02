The Dinthill Technical High School family in Linstead, St Catherine, is mourning the death of one of its teachers, Yvonne Malcolm-Scott.

She was ailing for some time and passed away in hospital on Sunday morning, October 30.

She is originally from the parish of St Thomas, but had been living at Mickelton Meadows in Linstead for a number of years.

Malcolm-Scott taught mainly English Literature at Dinthill, where she was employed for 20 years, having started there in 2002.

Vice principal at the school, Christopher Pitterson, spoke highly of the late educator.

“We are saddened by her passing because she was a very jovial and influential teacher. She was in the Language Department and taught English B (Literature). Her classes are usually lively and interesting. She was also a social person who was friendly with all members of staff. We really miss her,” he told The Beacon.

Pitterson added that, due to illness, Malcolm-Scott had not been to school since late September.

She died a month after laying to rest her daughter Lee-Ann Scott.

The 22-year-old daughter died of an illness on August 26. Her thanksgiving service was held in her family’s adopted hometown of Linstead, but she was interred in St Thomas.

